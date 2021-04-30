Kent County Health Department shortens quarantine period to 10 days

Effective immediately, the quarantine period for exposed people has been shortened from 14 days to 10 days.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Kent County Health Department has changed its quarantine guidelines for people exposed to COVID-19.

Effective immediately, the quarantine period for exposed people has been shortened from 14 days to 10 days, in alignments with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols.

“This change will make it easier for individuals to complete their quarantine and still reduce the spread of the virus,” said Kent County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Nirali Bora. “However, we encourage residents to remain vigilant against the virus and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The previous 14 day quarantine was based on the full incubation period of the virus. However, according to the health department, data confirms that 90 to 99% of COVID-19 infections occur within 10 days of exposure.

Residents can be released from quarantine after 10 days, without testing, if:

• They conduct daily symptom monitoring through day 10 after the last exposure, and

• They do not have any symptoms or clinical evidence of COVID-19.

A 10 day quarantine period does not apply to those residing in congregate living settings or who work with individuals in high-risk groups.

