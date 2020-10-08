New testing technology could replace nasal swabs

Kent County is leading the state in COVID-19 testing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we get ready to head into the fall, health officials are beginning to talk about a possible uptick in COVID-19 cases.

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked Dr. Adam London, Medical Director for the Kent County Health Department, about his opinion on the possible increase in numbers.

London also gave us some insight into what COVID-19 testing might look like in the near future and how testing sites will transition to drive-through vaccination sites once a vaccine becomes available.

On Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 514 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total now 87,403. In Michigan, the death toll related to the virus is 6,249.

Below are state recommendations for COVID-19:

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.