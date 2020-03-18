GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Heart of West Michigan United Way (HWMUW) has established a coronavirus response fund for Kent County.

The fund was created in partnership with local foundations and funders, according to a press release from HWMUW.

The fund will allow people to donate money that will help meet the needs in the community related to the COVID-19 pandemic. HWMUW said the fund will support the nonprofits who are serving vulnerable populations during this time.

"United Way realizes many of the nonprofit agencies are being stretched to capacity as they address the needs in the community and will continue to do so in the months to come," the nonprofit said in a

Heart of West Michigan United Way will match up to $50,000 in donations. Those interested in donating can visit www.hwmuw.org.

Local foundations and funders have also joined together to prepare for an extended response to address the near and long-term implications the COVID-19 pandemic will have on area nonprofits and small businesses. The United Way said details on these efforts will be released at a later date.

As of Wednesday, March 18 there are more than 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. There are nearly 10 cases of COVID-19 in West Michigan.

