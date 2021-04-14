Kent County Probate Court tightens restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

The Kent County Probate Court will continue to conduct all hearings virtually via Zoom.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Wednesday, the Kent County Probate Court announced it will move back to Phase 1 of its reopening plan amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and state.

Beginning Monday, April 19, the court will remain closed to the public. The Kent County Probate Court will continue to conduct all hearings virtually via Zoom.

Chief Probate Judge, David M. Murkowski, cited the positivity rate in Kent County had reached a daily average of 16%, contributing to the decision to move back to Phase 1.

Information about the Court’s virtual courtroom and the Court’s COVID-19 procedures may be accessed at: https://www.accesskent.com/Courts/Probate, and any questions may be directed to: (616) 632-5440 or probatecourt@kentcountymi.gov.

