GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Recycling & Education Center, as well as, the residential drop-off stations at North Kent Recycling & Waste Center will reopen and resume collecting recyclables on Monday, May 4, 2020.

As of right now, the centers will not be open on Saturday.

Both centers are reopening after a five-week shut down due to COVID-19. The shut down began on March 27, in order to limit the exposure of COVID-19.

Since the shutdown began, the Kent County Department of Public Works has various measures in place to protect employees such as, increased cleaning of work stations, prescreening workers, staggered work stations to practice social distancing, and increased PPE.

“We thank residents who have stored their recyclables during the shutdown for their patience and commitment to recycling and reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills,” said Kristen Wieland, Kent County DPW Communications Manager.

Wieland also said,“We encourage anyone with recyclables piling up in their garages to begin putting them out at the curb for collection now that we’re operating again.”

The shutdown was also necessary because the recycling center had a limited ability to send recyclable to processors. Processors had shut down their facilities due to COVID-19. Now however, processors are once again accepting recyclables from the center.

In March, the Recycling & Education Center received upgrades to some of its equipment. The upgrades improved the quality of paper sent to paper mills and reduced daily maintenance. Workers safety is also improved because the equipment avoids tangles that forced equipment shutdowns.

The Department of Public Works urges residents with stockpiled materials to recycle to follow the established guidelines for recycling in Kent County, which are available in the recycling guide on its website.

If residents have been storing materials for recycling in bags or other containers, they are asked to remove all materials from bags before dropping them off or placing them in a recycling cart.

If residents use a recycling drop-off station, they are reminded to keep 6-feet of distance between themselves and other recyclers.

“We’ve heard countless stories from dedicated recyclers who have been holding on to their recyclables and now have overflowing garages, “said Wieland.

Wieland also said,“I’m sure people are excited to get some of their space back, knowing their recycling is going to get processed and put back into new products.”

Kent County DPW wants anyone who has been storing their recycling during the shutdown to send a picture before dropping it off or putting it in your cart.

Residents can share their photos on Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtag #returnofrecycling or by sending an email to recycle@kentcountymi.gov.

For more information and updates, visit Kent County DPW's website or Facebook page.

