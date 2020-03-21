Kent County is in need of personal protective equipment for area first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is asking businesses, organizations or residents for donations of new or unused PPE. This includes items such as: disposable examination gloves, disposable isolation gowns or single use/disposable coveralls, any National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-approved particulate respirator (i.e. N-95 or higher-level respirator) or face masks and eye protection (i.e. goggles or disposable face shield that fully covers the front and sides of the face).

Kent County now has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases in West Michigan. Health department director Dr. Adam London said much like the rest of the state, Kent County is struggling due to a lack of supplies.

"I would love to do more drive-thru testing here in Kent county, and so would many of our health care partners," London said.

The challenge, he said, is that the county does not have enough test kits, viral sample tubes or medical safety supplies to support additional testing centers. Currently, London said the county is making plans with medical providers to open more sites when possible.

"As soon as test kits and medical safety supplies become available, we can pull those triggers and get some additional testing locations established," he said.

Donations can be delivered to the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services at 1632 Linden SE in Grand Rapids, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In order to maintain social distancing, items can be left in the trunk and a Salvation Army volunteer will remove them.

More coronavirus coverage on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.