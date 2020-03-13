MICHIGAN, USA — Kent District Library (KDL) has closed all locations in response to COVID-19.

"In the interest of mitigating the impact of the virus, the library is closed to public access. Programs, outreach visits, bookmobile visits and book sales are cancelled," Randall Goble the Director of Engagement at (KDL).

KDL is planning to reopen when public schools reopen on Monday, April 6.

Goble, said the situation will be closely monitored and KDL is exploring alternate ways to continue providing service. You can get updates on the library's website and follow them social media.

KDL will still offer:

Audiobooks, Movies, Music and more at KDL.org/downloads

Magazines, databases and other online resources at KDL.org/research

Online reading clubs: Download the Beanstack application for your smartphone (search for “Beanstack” in your online app store)

You can contact library staff via online chat or call 616.784.2007 for assistance.

