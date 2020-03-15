KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent ISD announced Sunday more than a dozen of the 20 public school districts have a meal program in place that is available for kids to utilize while they are required to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan.

25 sites have been activated and more are expected. Remaining districts are working to finalize plans, with input from their communities and local organizations.

Meals will be provided for families with children under the age of 18 and disabled students between 18 and 26 to be picked up at various locations.

Families are asked to visit their district's website for specific details about days and hours, as programs from different districts may vary.

Some districts may request families to fill out a short survey to help them prepare, others may ask families to register onsite.

Plans include letting students pick up meals at the closest district to them, regardless of if they attend that district.

Most plans will serve breakfast and lunch and will be a "sack lunch". Meals will be available for pick-up at school, community parking lots or building entrances.

