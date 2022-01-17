Increased COVID infection rates cause suspension of jury trials

COVID-19 infection rates have reached record levels across the state, prompting several district and circuit courts are suspending jury trials.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public trials that include juries are suspended in courts across three West Michigan counties due to the high rate of COVID-19 infections.

Kalamazoo County Courts announced Tuesday, Jan. 11 that they would be suspending jury trials for the 9th Circuit, 8th District and Probate Courts until a tentative date of Monday, Feb. 22. The decision to suspend the trials is due to "a significant increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, reaching record levels since the beginning of the pandemic."

A week later, both Kent County and Ottawa County announced similar jury trial suspensions.

In Kent County, the 17th Circuit Court suspended jury trials Monday, Jan. 17 with a plan to resume Monday, Mar. 7. And in Ottawa County the 20th Circuit Court and Probate Court suspended jury trials Monday, Jan. 17 until Tuesday, Feb. 1.