Increased COVID infection rates cause suspension of jury trials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public trials that include juries are suspended in courts across three West Michigan counties due to the high rate of COVID-19 infections.
Kalamazoo County Courts announced Tuesday, Jan. 11 that they would be suspending jury trials for the 9th Circuit, 8th District and Probate Courts until a tentative date of Monday, Feb. 22. The decision to suspend the trials is due to "a significant increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, reaching record levels since the beginning of the pandemic."
A week later, both Kent County and Ottawa County announced similar jury trial suspensions.
In Kent County, the 17th Circuit Court suspended jury trials Monday, Jan. 17 with a plan to resume Monday, Mar. 7. And in Ottawa County the 20th Circuit Court and Probate Court suspended jury trials Monday, Jan. 17 until Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The trial suspensions are only for trials that include a jury, other docket scheduling and operations will remain the same during this time.