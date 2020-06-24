Dr. Khaldun testifies to U.S. Senate, calls lack of preparation for COVID-19 pandemic 'public health nightmare'

Michigan's top doctor addressed a Senate committee on how to prepare for the next pandemic.

Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun testified to a U.S. Senate committee that the country needs to greatly expand its public health sector in order to adequately prepare for the next pandemic.

Khaldun testified for a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Tuesday, June 23 at a hearing on lessons learned from COVID-19. The bipartisan committee consists of 12 Republicans and 11 Democrats.

"While we have made tremendous progress in slowing the spread of this disease in Michigan, we recognize that now is not the time for victory laps. COVID-19 is still very present in Michigan and we continue to respond to outbreaks across our state," she said.

Tuesday, Michigan reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 daily deaths. The total number of cases is at 61,630 and the death toll is 5,864. Despite reporting a downward trend over the past couple of weeks, state leaders are preaching caution as cases are climbing in other parts of the county.

Khaldun addressing the committee and discussed how the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the American public health system, from health inequities to a lack of preparedness. She also discussed the "lack of a consistent" federal strategy in responding to the crisis.

The head of Michigan's health department noted the racial disparities in COVID-19 in cases and deaths in the state, noting this was an issue that could be addressed though "urgency, funding, and the elimination of policies that perpetuate health inequities." This includes housing, investment in schools and bias in health care.

"To be clear, these disparities cannot be explained by genetics," said Khaldun. "Instead, the disparities exist because of institutional and structural racism that has deprived communities of color of adequate resources and opportunities for prosperity and optimal health."

Khaldun, who previously worked as Baltimore's chief medical officers and Detroit's health commissioner, said she has appreciated the support from federal agencies like the CDC, but the challenge has been "the lack of consistent, science-based strategy and messaging from the White House."

Some of the points raised, included clarity on the federal level on the risks of the disease, how and when to get a test, the importance of contact tracing, and public health guidance on wearing masks and social distancing.

The response to COVID-19 mostly came as a patchwork as individual state governments implemented their own restrictions and shut downs. But Khaldun told the committee that the national strategy was lacking.

"As a country, we did not expand access to COVID-19 testing quickly enough. In the early stages of the pandemic in Michigan, individuals had to meet strict criteria, including having severe symptoms, or a clear history of travel to an impacted country, to access testing," said Khaldun.

She testified that this delay in widespread testing had "tragic consequences" with potentially thousands of cases in Michigan before they were identified. Khaldun notes that now Michigan has received assistance from the state's National Guard and other federal financial resources to aid the testing strategy. However, she said Michigan still falls short of its goal to conduct 30,000 tests a day.

"The ability to respond to crises like these should be built into the public health system, not jerry-rigged as a global pandemic spreads like wildfire," she said.

The purpose of the committee hearing was to determine steps to take to plan for the next public health threat, which Khaldun notes could come in the form of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall.

"Public health experts have been gloomily warning of our lack of preparedness for a global infectious disease pandemic for years. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has turned those warnings into a real-life public health nightmare, killing over 120,000 people in the U.S. and leaving under resourced public health departments scrambling to provide a coordinated and robust response," Khaldun said.

She notes that a lack of funding and staffing shortages in the public health sphere led to an inadequate response to threats like pandemics. But Khaldun told the senators on the committee that the federal government has an opportunity to make "the next chapter in this crisis a success story" through "strong federal leadership" and investment in public health infrastructure.

