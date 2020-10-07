Kingdom of Jordan donates PPE to Michigan, including 650,000 masks

“This donation will help our hospitals replenish depleted supplies of PPE as we continue to flatten the curve.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that a donation of personal protection equipment (PPE) from the Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Michigan.

The shipment includes 650,000 surgical masks,10,000 medical overalls and 10,000 sets of eye goggles. A donation of N95 masks is expected to follow.

“I want to personally thank the Kingdom of Jordan for this generous donation of critical Personal Protective Equipment to ensure our frontline medical workers have the supplies they need to treat COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a news release. “This donation will help our hospitals replenish depleted supplies of PPE as we continue to flatten the curve.”

Michigan and the Kingdom of Jordan have a longstanding relationship, the governor's office said. Michigan is home to a large concentration of Arab-Americans, the second highest population in the country. There are 300,000 people, including Jordanian immigrants and those with Jordanian heritage, living in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Ingham counties.

“We are proud to be able to provide this modest aid to the people of Michigan,” said Dina Kawar, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Jordan to the United States. “Jordan is a regional leader in medical, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors and these industries have moved swiftly to respond to the challenges of COVID-19. As His Majesty King Abdullah II remarked, these past couple of months have shown us that the best way to address this global pandemic is through enhanced cooperation and solidarity."

Michigan has been strengthening its business ties to the Kingdom of Jordan since 2011, by establishing exports in machine tools and equipment, defense, medical devices and hardwood sectors.

