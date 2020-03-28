LOS ANGELES — The effect of the coronavirus is pervasive in our society and is having a direct impact on everyone from old to young, but most of the information and discussion targets adults.

That's why Nickelodeon is producing an hourlong special featuring host Kristen Bell called "#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall." The event will offer a kid's-eye view of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special will address kids' questions and concerns about the coronavirus, including tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives.

It will also feature a performance by Alicia Keys.

Alicia Keys will perform at the #KidsTogether Nickelodeon Town Hall.

The taped special will include guests connecting via video from locations across the U.S., including California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, Charli D'Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson and Ciara and Russell Wilson.

“It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected," Bell said. "I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.”

The special airs Monday at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoon as well as the Nick On Demand service, Nickelodeon's YouTube channel, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere.

