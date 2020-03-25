KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Starting March 25, Ascension West Michigan hospitals will have a drive-thru donation site for personal protective equipment.

The drive-thru will be at Borgess Hospital Lawrence Education Center, located at 1521 Gull Rd. in Kalamazoo. Donations will be able to be accepted Monday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Supplies being accepted for donation include:

Surgical Masks

Isolation Masks

N-95 Masks

Isolation Gowns

Surgical Gowns

Full Length Plastic Face Shields

¾ Length Plastic Face Shields

Goggles

Mercy Health hospitals in Grand Rapids and Muskegon are also asking for PPE donations. Officials in Newaygo County are asking for donations to supply equipment to first responders, police and firefighters.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:





MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.