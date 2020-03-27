HOLLAND, Mich — Two lakeshore distilleries have both ceased to make their own products and have starting making hand sanitizer to donate to area hospitals and grocery stores.

Coppercraft Distillery and New Holland Brewing Co. both announced Friday they each produced 1,000 gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Coppercraft will be delivering their hand sanitizer to Holland Hospital on Friday. The delivery will be made by Great Lakes Wine & Spirits -- who normally distributes of all Coppercraft alcohol products statewide. Great Lakes Wine & Spirits donated its trucks and drivers to deliver the product, according to a press release.

New Holland Brewing Co. said its hand santizier had been delivered to health care and emergency service providers, as well as grocery stores and other food distribution locations throughout West Michigan.

The hand sanitizers were created using a formula provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and resulted in a sanitizer with just under 80 percent alcohol.

Coopercraft Production Manager Shaun McLarty said the distillery will run about 800 gallons per batch, with the goal of producing and donating approximated 10,000 gallons. New Holland plans on creating 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a week -- all the help mitigate shortages within the community.

Coppercraft Distillery produced 1,000 gallons of alcohol-based hand santizer for Holland Hospital.

The decision to whip up hand sanitizer instead of spirits was modeled after other distilleries, said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City is also manufacturing and distributing hand sanitizer to health care providers in their areas.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on residents and businesses to donate essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19 in the state.

“Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it," Gov. Whitmer said on Tuesday. "We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other. ”

Many businesses have stepped up to do their part in helping medical providers respond to COVID-19. Ford, 3M, the UAW, and GE Health Care announced a partnership to manufacture respirators.

Donations can be directed to the Michigan Community Service Commission at COVID19donations@michigan.gov or 517-335-4295.

