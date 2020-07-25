LA police officer dies from coronavirus, leaves behind pregnant partner

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department said goodbye to one of its officers Friday after he lost his battle with COVID-19.
LAPD posted to its Facebook page that Officer Valentin “Val” Martinez had died from coronavirus. Martinez was a soon-to-be father, partner, brother and son.
KTLA said his partner Megan Flynn is 20 weeks pregnant with twins. He leaves her, his siblings and his mother behind.
Martinez had worked for the department's Mission Division in the San Fernando Valley for 13 years.
He is the second LAPD employee to die from COVID-19, according to KTLA.
California leads the United States for the number of reported coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Florida was number two, passing New York for most confirmed cases.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'You're gasping for air you can't get': COVID-19 survivor explains what fighting the virus is like
- 206 coronavirus cases reported across Hillsborough County Public Schools so far this year
- Rays coaches, Blue Jays players kneel during the national anthem on Opening Day
- Body of missing 5-year-old found in Highlands County lake
- $5,000 reward offered for information about killed, partially mutilated Florida panther
- Florida passes 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Is your hand sanitizer one of 75 recalled by the FDA?
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter