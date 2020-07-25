LA police officer dies from coronavirus, leaves behind pregnant partner

LAPD said Officer Valentin “Val” Martinez was a soon-to-be father, partner, brother and son.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department said goodbye to one of its officers Friday after he lost his battle with COVID-19.

LAPD posted to its Facebook page that Officer Valentin “Val” Martinez had died from coronavirus. Martinez was a soon-to-be father, partner, brother and son.

KTLA said his partner Megan Flynn is 20 weeks pregnant with twins. He leaves her, his siblings and his mother behind.

Martinez had worked for the department's Mission Division in the San Fernando Valley for 13 years.

He is the second LAPD employee to die from COVID-19, according to KTLA.

California leads the United States for the number of reported coronavirus cases. On Saturday, Florida was number two, passing New York for most confirmed cases.

LAPD Headquarters DONOR REGISTRATION/BLOOD DRIVE In June of 2020, Denis Valois, the b... rother of Captain Ray Valois, Northeast Patrol was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). This is a form of blood cancer and the only known cure is a blood stem cell transplant. Fortunately, a donor match was found.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: