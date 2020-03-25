ROCKFORD, Mich. — The closings of thousands of Michigan bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the industry, but one Michigan lawmaker is hoping patrons will continue their support by purchasing gift cards.

“I want to make sure that our local businesses are take care of,’’ said state Sen. Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford. “There’s many ways to support them.’’

MacGregor last week stopped at numerous bars and restaurants in his district to see how they were faring under an executive order that shuttered them, except for carry-out, drive-thru and delivery.

“They’re trying to stay positive, but they can’t maintain payroll,’’ he said. “They need our help.’’

MacGregor did his part; he bought 17 gift cards. His collection includes gift cards for Cheer’s in Plainfield Township, Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming and The Corner Bar in Rockford.

“You can use these anytime,’’ MacGregor said. “You can use these next summer, you can use these in the spring. We can use these when it’s all over.’’

MacGregor this week ordered take-out from Ramona’s Table in Rockford.

“Maintain what you would have normally done every week by going out to lunch, going out dinner, but just change your habit a little and do take-out,’’ he said.

The Michigan Lodging and Restaurant Association acknowledges that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to limit bars and restaurants to carry-out, drive-thru and delivery was done for the “health and well-being of all Michigan citizens.’’

“However, the restaurant and lodging industries will be decimated in the coming weeks, severely impacting 600,000 people they employ,’’ the association said in a news release. “Now, our hospitality industry is going to need extra support from the community as it navigates the coming weeks and months.’’

MacGregor agrees. “Obviously, the executive order can be devastating to main street. And that’s my biggest concern.’’

He’s urging Michigan residents to show their support, for the benefit of everyone.

“You’ve got to get out and help the cash flow with these businesses,’’ he said. “They need help.’’

