Whitmer extends renewal dates for driver's licenses, vehicle registrations to Sept. 30

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 876-878, which codify her previous executive orders and extended the renewal dates for driver’s licenses, CDLs, state ID cards and vehicle registrations.

Among the extensions outlined in the legislation, those with driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations expiring between Feb. 1 and June 30 would have until Sept. 30, 2020 to have them renewed.

“I am pleased to continue to work with the Legislature to codify significant Executive Orders that help Michiganders cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said in a release Wednesday. “These bills will give Michigan residents peace of mind and reduce the amount of person to person interaction necessary when renewing licenses and registrations.”

Many transactions, including vehicle registration renewals, do not need to be conducted in person, and should be done online.

Automobile, motorcycle and watercraft registration renewals also can be completed at one of the 122 Self-Service Stations located around the state.

Residents needing to schedule an appointment can do so online at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH. Advance appointments can be made up to 180 days ahead of time.

Same-day appointments become available 24 hours prior to the appointment time.

