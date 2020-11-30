Ambulance service sees steady amount of calls during COVID-19 surge

As some hospitals reach capacity treating coronavirus patients, Life EMS Ambulance said it has yet to run into any issues with patients being re-routed.

Life EMS Ambulance says its number of calls has been consistent throughout the pandemic.

As hospitals in its multi-county service area reach capacity due to the current COVID-19 surge, Life EMS said it has yet to run into any issues with patients being re-routed.

"I haven't heard of one patient that has been diverted or changed destination because of the fact that the hospitals felt they weren't able to handle that, which I think is a great testament to the planning, that's been going on to this point," said Mark Stinson, a field supervisor with the Grand Rapids-based ambulance service.

Stinson says transferring COVID-19 patients to the hospital does come with extra precautions and a need to give the hospitals more notice.

"Just making sure that our receiving hospitals are able to handle those appropriately and giving them the heads up, so that they are ready and making sure that seamless continuity of care is there," he said.

Statewide, hospitals are treating 4,040 in-patients with suspected or confirmed coronavirus, according to data updated Wednesday, Nov. 25 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, there were 1,810 COVID-19 related emergency department visits in the state, according to the same data. Data also shows that area hospitals are close to capacity, including Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital which is at 93%.

Stinson said the company treats most calls as if the patient could be COVID-19 positive, but dispatchers are also helping to screen callers for symptoms.

"Our control center associates are doing a good job of trying to screen as much as possible to give our crews as much heads up as they possibly can," Stinson said Wednesday.

He said Life EMS staff wear PPE and clean ambulances with a UV light in between patients. The number of directly COVID-19 related calls the ambulance service receives each day ranges, Stinson says, at times there's been five in a row.

"It's something that we can't necessarily plan for, but we prepare for," he said. "But, we're still treating everything as if it might have been contaminated, so it's just a high index of suspicion there."

