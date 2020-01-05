A Grandville Church wants everyone in the state to come together to honor victims and those on the front lines battling COVID-19.

Bethel Empowerment Church is asking everyone in Michigan to turn on their porch lights tomorrow night.

The Light it up for Life Event starts at 9 p.m. Friday, May 1.

Organizers are asking those who participate to live stream for three minutes while showing their neighborhood lights and using the hashtag #LightItUpForLife.

"So many people are losing hope, so many people are worried. People are being grasped with fear and we just want to have a moment to release hope—unified hope— across our state because we will make it through this together," said Veverly Austin, Asst. Pastor Bethel Empowerment Church.

The church asks everyone to leave their porch lights on throughout the night.

