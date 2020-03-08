x
Reports: Lions' Matthew Stafford tests positive for COVID-19

The quarterback was previous placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. 

The news comes just two days after the Lions put Stafford on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. 

According to Sports Illustrated, Stafford was asymptomatic. He tested positive on Friday, after passing tests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who have either tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with an infected person. The 32-year-old quarterback was one of the most high-profile players to be added to the list. 

Stafford is entering his 12th season with Detroit after being drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. 

