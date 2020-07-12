Liquor licenses suspended at 2 Michigan businesses for violating state COVID orders

All business must not only comply with the MDHHS orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MICHIGAN, USA — The state of Michigan has suspended liquor licenses held by two Michigan businesses in Lansing and Lapeer.

The two business are the Royal Scot, located at 4710-4722 W. Grand River Avenue, Lansing and Wood Chips, located at 315 W. Nepessing Street, Lapeer.

According to the state the two businesses violated The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gatherings and Face Mask Order put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"These prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19," The Michigan Liquor Control Commission wrote in a release.

Dine-in services at restaurants and bars have been closed since Nov. 18 due to increased cases of COVID-19. On Monday, Dec. 7 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the 3-week epidemic order for an additional 12 days.

All business must not only comply with the MDHHS orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to the The Michigan Liquor Control Commission by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121.

Monday, the state of Michigan reported a total confirmed case count of 404,386 with the total death toll at 9,947.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.