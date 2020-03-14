GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With all the closures and cancellations because of the coronavirus area nonprofits and restaurants are stepping up to help people eat.

Here is a list of places that are both helping out and have helped out in the past week:

Bone Ends: Free meals to kids 15 and under until April 5.

Free meals to kids 15 and under until April 5. Kids' Food Basket: Continuing to serve meals to students in service area, despite schools being closed. They are looking for about a dozen delivery locations, as well as volunteers. Text KFB to 56651 to donate.

Continuing to serve meals to students in service area, despite schools being closed. They are looking for about a dozen delivery locations, as well as volunteers. Text KFB to 56651 to donate. The Southerner: Free meals to students in need and rides to the Interurban until further notice.

Free meals to students in need and rides to the Interurban until further notice. Electric Cheetah : Kids eat free with a with a minimum adult purchase of $14 per child

: Kids eat free with a with a minimum adult purchase of $14 per child Meals on Wheels West Michigan: Deliveries for seniors running as scheduled. Dining locations are closed as of Monday, March 16. There will be grab-and-go options available at dining locations and pantry location.

Deliveries for seniors running as scheduled. Dining locations are closed as of Monday, March 16. There will be grab-and-go options available at dining locations and pantry location. Laughfest donates meals to Mel Trotter: The majority of the meals were to be served during the March 14 event at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she is ordering all K-12 schools to close starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency earlier this week after the first cases in Michigan were confirmed to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Area business and events also closed done due to the virus.

