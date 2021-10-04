List of West Michigan schools taking Whitmer's advice to pause in-person learning

West Michigan schools are transitioning to virtual learning after Whitmer advised on Friday for schools to take a 2-week pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer advised Michiganders to voluntarily suspend in-person activities for the next two weeks, following a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

Since Whitmer's announcement on Friday, multiple West Michigan schools made the decision to pause in-person learning and sports for all students for one to two weeks.

Listed below are the following West Michigan school suspending in-person learning:

Muskegon Heights Public Schools: the pause applies to all in-person learning and sports for all students in the Muskegon Heights school district for 2 weeks.

Holland Public Schools: students grades 9-12 will remain remote through April 22. Students in grades Pre-K-8 will return for in-person learning Monday, April 12.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools: the 14-day pause will also include a pause on all sports through Friday, April 23. High school students will not have school Monday, April 12. This change does not affect Kindergarten through 8th grade students, who will resume in-person learning on Monday, April 12, or Buccaneer Virtual K-12 students, who will continue instruction as usual.

Fruitport Community Schools: all K-12 students will move to remote learning for next week, April 12 - 16.