DETROIT — Lizzo surprised the nurses and doctors working at one of Detroit's busiest hospital Monday.

According to the Henry Ford Hospital Twitter account, Lizzo bought lunch for the Emergency Room staff at the hospital.

She also shouted them out in a video shared by the hospital.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you are doing during this pandemic," she said in a video online. " You guys are putting yourselves on the front-lines and because of that I wanted to treat you guys to meal."

The hospital said in the tweet it wanted to thank Lizzo for her generosity.

Detroit is one of the hardest hit cities in the pandemic. According to the state's records for Monday, there are 1,801 total cases and 52 deaths there.

The pop singer also purchased meals for ER staff in Minnesota.

