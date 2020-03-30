ADA, Michigan — There's a quote attributed to Mother Teresa that goes: "Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."

A lot of people and organizations are living that message right now. And the small things one local business is doing is being felt thousands of miles away from West Michigan.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates, March 30: More than 1,000 new cases reported; death toll reaches 184

On the Huron South Dakota Youtbube page, a woman talks about moving back home to the small city of 13,000 people. Huron boasts the world's largest pheasant. And now, a new supply of medical faceshields from West Michigan.

Brian Todey said, "I could have done nothing. But I wanted to do something." Tobey is co-owner of 3D labs in Ada.

"We help with architectural designs, " he said.

But, when the crisis hit and he saw how short the medical community was on life-saving personal protective equipment, they got designs for what they could make and got to work.

"It has four parts. And they can throw it in the washing machine to disinfect it if they need to," Tobey said.

RELATED: Donation of 1,000 coveted face masks 'very West Michigan,' sheriff says

In six days, they've made 80, 20 of which, went to Huron, where Tobey's uncle just happens to be a pastor and how Tobey found out about the small facilities there that needed help.

"They want more and we're going to do that later this week," Tobey said.

Two men in one business, doing what they can, asking nothing in return.

If you would like to contact Brian about their face shields, go to their website, 3DLabsUSA.com.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.