GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chef Tommy Fitzgerald has worked in restaurants for years.

"It takes a huge amount of self-respect to serve people. You literally go through a battle every night," said Fitzgerald.

Now that battle is being waged in the United States and across the world against the coronavirus, but Fitzgerald says he's not concerned when he goes out to eat.

"With the coronavirus, first and foremost I'm at local restaurants. I'm going to be eating there tonight. It's delicious," says Fitzgerald.

He says there are systems set up by the health department in the way food is stored that protects customers. For example 'ready to eat food' is always stored at the top.

"If I've got all this beautiful basil, I want that right at the top of my cooler and I want the chicken at the bottom and everything in between because the last thing you want is that chicken dripping on to the basil," said Fitzgerald.

And there are other protections in place too.

"A lot of people in the food industry wear gloves now, and that's good too," said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says the only real effect he's heard from restaurant owners is being extra cautious about the staff's health.

"If you're not feeling good that's okay. We'll figure it out, but stay home. Because the real restaurants, the restaurants that I go to in Grand Rapids, the owners care, the owners care about their people," said Fitzgerald.

To date, there are over 90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, including 105 cases in the United States. Nearly 3,000 people have died from COVID-19.

