SAN ANTONIO — This isn't just any coronavirus story, this is a story of recovery.

“I feel great. I’m back to normal, I’m active again, I’m working out. I’m back to the quote un-quote new normal,” said San Antonio resident Paul Basaldua.

Basaldua is just one of 296 people in Bexar County that have recovered, but he didn’t just stop there. He then decided to pay it forward.

“The gentleman that I spoke too said 'would you consider giving plasma,' and I said absolutely,” Basaldua said.

Metro Health is asking people who have been fortunate to recover from the virus to donate their blood plasma. They believe it could potentially help the thousands who are still fighting.

“The early preliminary results I’m hearing are pretty encouraging,” Dr. Anita Kurian, with Metro Health said.

Basaldua didn’t just donate one bag of plasma, but 5.

“The fact that we have folks that’s recovered from this disease and now are carrying antibodies that potentially could save peoples lives, I wanted to highlight Paul’s story,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Health Officials say to be eligible to help, you need to have tested positive for Coronavirus, recovered from it, and either be symptom free for 28 days or show them proof of a negative test.

“It’s been extremely rewarding and you’re just hopeful that it does make an huge impact on somebody. So much so that I’m going back on Tuesday to give more,” Basaldua said.

