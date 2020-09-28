Local mom creates the 'Mask C.O.D.E.' to help children remember safety guidelines

It's an easy acronym that can help kids remember the basic safety guidelines of mask wearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE, we're always looking for ways to help you and your family adjust to the new normal we're in because of the pandemic.

And for children doing in-person learning at school, that means wearing masks everyday.

Local mom and health influencer Katie Kimball came up with a helpful acronym, she calls it, the Mask C.O.D.E.

"My goal is to help kids, especially in schools, wear their masks so that they are not bringing germs to their faces," Kimball said.

The code is:

C for Clean hands

O for On with ear loops

D for Don't touch the middle

E for Ear loops only for off

Kimball says the acronym has been helpful for her four kids and their classmates.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.