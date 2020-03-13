GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local pizza shop The Mitten Brewing Co. is helping the Grand Rapids community during school closures due to the coronavirus.

Mitten pizza is being handed out by the slice Friday, March 13 at Harrison Park Elementary School and Harrison Park Academy starting at 11:30 a.m.

Any students, parents or teachers who need a free lunch can stop by.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant says pizza will be handed out by gloved employees.

The Mitten Brewing Co. As a neighborhood steward, we are taking all precautions within our ... ability to keep our patrons and staff healthy and safe. Along with our industry peers, we are taking extra steps to make sure that all surfaces-door handles, menus, tables, bars, chairs, bathrooms, etc.-are cleaned and sanitized as frequently as possible.

Thursday night, Governor Whitmer ordered all Michigan K-12 schools to close for three weeks, starting Monday, March 16. This comes after the total number of positive tested cases jumped to 12 in Michigan.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency earlier this week after the first cases in Michigan were confirmed to help reduce the spread of the virus.

On March 3, as cases of coronavirus continued to pop up across the country, Whitmer announced the creation of four task forces to combat the spread of the virus. They are:

The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, which will oversee all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, which will cover the provision of medical and human services. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, which will cover all K-12 public schools, universities and colleges The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, which will cover the general economic impact, workforce, supply chain and business continuity.

Whitmer also activated the State Emergency Operations Center at the end of February to coordinate with state, local and federal agencies to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus and ways to prevent its spread?

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others

Have more questions about coronavirus? We asked health experts:

