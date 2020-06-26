x
West Michigan restaurants temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 cases

Here's a list of restaurants in West Michigan that have temporarily closed because at least one employee has tested positive for the virus.
FILE - In this March 11, 2020 file photo, tables are empty at Eden Wok in New Rochelle, N.Y.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of restaurants that recently reopened are now shutting their doors as employees are testing positive for the virus.

Kent County

Donkey Taqueria
All In Hospitality Group discovered on Thursday, Jane 25 that an employee at Donkey Taqueria, located at 665 Wealthy St. SE, tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant is temporarily closed while they work on a reopening plan. 
Bostwick Lake Inn
Bostwick Lake Inn, located at 8521 Belding Rd. NE, said on Facebook one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. It has temporarily closed while the restaurant is deep cleaned and all other employees are tested for COVID-19.

Ottawa County

Long Road Distillers
Long Road Distillers, located at 18 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven, said they were temporarily closing because one of its team members testing positive for COVID-19. 

The distillery said the employee's last shift was June 18 and that prior to her shift, she show no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 during the required wellness check. 

Long Road said it would be closed to allow time for a professional deep cleaning and sanitation, as well as test other employees. 

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:  

  • Fever  
  • Cough  
  • Shortness of breath 
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:  

  • If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer. 
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.     
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.    
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick.    
  • If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.    
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

