Low immunization rates concern health officials amid pandemic

"Our fears are that besides fighting COVID, we're going to have to fight other vaccine-preventable diseases, and we do not want that to occur."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Immunization rates are down across the state. That's a concerning fact to Mary Wisinksi, Kent County Health Department's immunization program supervisor.

"We need a certain level of immunity in order to prevent disease," said Wisinski. "And we're way below that threshold."

The reason why children are not getting vaccinated at rates comparable to previous years might have to do with COVID-19. Earlier in the spring, many doctor's offices were closed, and parents could not take their children to get their vaccines. Now, there maybe be hesitancy when it comes to being in a medical building.

Many children also are vaccinated before they begin school, as required by the state. However, this year, that is also different.

"Kids aren't getting their shots for school," said Wisinkski. "Many of them are virtual, and the parents just aren't bringing them in, either out of fear of coming out with their kids, or thinking it's not necessary because their kids are not in school."

It is not just in Kent County rates are lower, but also statewide. During a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDDHS) update Wednesday, Sarah Lyon-Callo, the director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health said COVID-19 and its response has influenced other public health services.

"Childhood preventative services like lead testing and vaccinations did fall during the springtime," said Lyon-Callo, "but those numbers have been rebounding."

Wisinski said Kent County is also seeing a rebound, but it is still far lower than last year.

It is concerning immunization rates are lower this year for a number of reasons. For one, disease will spread. Two, complications from diseases like the measles could tax healthcare systems which are already overflowing with COVID-19 response.

"Our fears are that besides fighting COVID, we're going to have to fight other vaccine preventable diseases," said Wisinski, "and we do not want that to occur."

In 2019, the United States reported the highest number of measles cases since 1992. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,282 cases of the measles were confirmed in 31 states.

Flu vaccines are another way to combat a virus that can cause serious complications for some patients.

Wisinski urged parents, and adults if they have not received them, to vaccinate their children, including a flu shot.

"I know it's scary, but it is safe," said Wisinski about concerns entering medical buildings during the pandemic, "And all the health care professionals will tell you, please do not ignore your medical care, your well child visits, your adult visits. We want that to keep happening in the most safe way, so that we can prevent disease and keep people healthy."

Another alarming statistic, Wisinski said, children at 7-months-old on Medicaid, are 21.6 percent less likely to have been vaccinated than those on private insurance. That's not something she has seen in her career.

In the United States, there is a Vaccines for Children Program, which gives free vaccines to children from birth to age 18. That's for anyone on Medicaid, underinsured, or uninsured. Wisinksi hopes people realize this, especially after many lost jobs or insurance this year. For the firs time this year, that also includes flu shots.

To schedule an appointment for vaccines in Kent County, visit this website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.