Lt. Gov. Gilchrist visits Grand Rapids for ‘Making Real Change’ tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist stopped in Grand Rapids Friday as part of his “Making Real Change” tour to promote vaccinations throughout Michigan.

The aim of the tour is to close racial disparities in health and in other areas within the community. Gilchrist’s visited at 1 p.m. and joined a group of people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The Making Real Change tour will highlight equitable vaccine access and encourage people who may be hesitant to get the safe, effective vaccine,” said Gilchrist.

The tour kicked off in Flint on Monday and will also make stops in Saginaw and Detroit.

Gilchrist said the tour has two goals: one to reduce the disparities in the mortality rate of COVID-19, and the second to connect those interventions to more extended term efforts.

The task force was created per Executive Order 2020-55.

To date, 55.4% Michiganders 16 years or older have received an initial dose, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older .

