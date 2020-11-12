Majority of Ottawa County residents surveyed would get the COVID-19 vaccine

Out of the 217 people surveyed, 71% said they would likely get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is not a representation of the Ottawa County population as a whole. It is a sub-sample of a random sample within the population. The survey was done in part with the county's behavioral risk assessment, which occurs every three years. This year the department asked to do a follow-up questionnaire, measuring interest in a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Having 71% of people respond wanting the vaccine is very encouraging," said Kristina Wieghmink, public information officer for the department. "I’ve seen national data that said it might be around 50/50. Seeing in our region that it might be slightly higher, even though it might not be a complete representation, it shows how prepared we are to get the vaccine."

450 subjects were sent surveys, which asked if they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if one was FDA approved and free of cost. Out of the 450 eligible, around 48% of people filled out the survey.

Of the 217 who responded, 71% said they would probably or definitely take the survey, according to Wieghmink. Overall, males surveyed higher than females when asked about the vaccine. Males surveying positively at 78% compared to females who measured in at 68%.

Results showed participants 65 and older were the most likely to get the vaccine, surveying at 87%. Those between the ages of 18-64 ranged from 64-65%.

While the department said these results shouldn't be used to make large-scale decisions, they say it does help in preparation, as many await the vaccine.

"This information is great, at least to help inform us on which target populations to reach and also to start working at how we can address information that people may be concerned about the vaccine," Wieghmink said.

