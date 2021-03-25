Man who was in critical care with COVID-19 receives vaccine one year later

"Just makes you thankful to be alive," said Chad Kauffman.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will receive his final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a year to the day that he was released from the hospital after spending a week on a ventilator.

Chad Kauffman wasn't even able to get his test results back before he wound up hospitalized last March with the virus, which he believes he contracted while working.

It took him months to recuperate, as he had blood clots in his lungs and even struggled to walk after leaving the hospital. Now, he's back to working two jobs.

Last Thursday, he had the day off and woke up to a message on his phone: a vaccine appointment was available.

"And it was a year to the day, just by chance, that it was the day that I went into the hospital," Kauffman said.

A year to the day that he was admitted into Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Kauffman received his first dose of the Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 shot.

On April 8, he will receive his second shot, the same day a year earlier that he became the first critical care COVID-19 patient to be released from Saint Mary's.

"It's an amazing feeling to know that I'm going to be okay, and know that I'll be around here for my wife...for my dogs, for my family, for everybody," he said.

He's now focused on making sure his wife and other family members can get the vaccine soon. His wife, Leydi, contracted COVID-19 at the same time and is still struggling with effects from it.

He encourages others not to be afraid of the vaccine.

"I was scared to get the vaccination myself, but I also knew in the back of my mind that I had gone through the worst," Kauffman said.

When he thinks about the timing of his hospitalization and now his vaccination, Kauffman says he knows it's not just by chance.

"I don't think that there's anything that's ever left to coincidence or to happenstance," Kauffman said. "I'm here for a reason. I don't know what that is, but you know, it's funny how God works those things out."

Once it's safe to do so, Kauffman plans to go back and visit the staff at Mercy Health.

"That's probably what I'm looking forward to the most is just going back there to say hi and just to thank them for everything that they did," he said.

