The number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached at least 4,650 including over 100 deaths on Saturday, March 28, according to state data from the Michigan Department of Human and Human Services.

Here is a map of where the cases are:

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

STATE TOTAL: 4,650 cases, 111 deaths

State officials reported 993 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 4,650. This again broke the daily record for new cases.

There were also 19 new deaths, and the death roll reached 111. There are a total of 47 cases in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

STATE TOTAL: 3,657 cases, 92 deaths

The state reported its largest jump yet with 801 new cases and 32 deaths. The state is also longer reporting new counties by county.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

STATE TOTAL: 2,856 cases, 60 deaths

State total rises to 2,856 cases and death toll is at 60 as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

There are 564 new cases in the state and 17 newly reported deaths, according to numbers from the state's health department.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Bay -1

Berrien - 1

Calhoun- 1

Cass - 1

Clinton - 1

City of Detroit - 146 (3 deaths)

Eaton - 1

Genesee - 17 (1 death)

Hillsdale - 3

Ingham - 4

Ionia - 2

Isabella - 1

Jackson - 5

Kalamazoo - 5

Kent - 5

Lapeer - 2

Lenawee - 2

Livingston - 5

Macomb - 66 (4 deaths)

Mecosta - 1 (1 death)

Missaukee - 1

Monroe - 3

Montcalm - 1

Oakland - 125 (5 deaths)

Oceana - 1

Ogema - 1

Otsego - 1

Ottawa - 2

Saginaw - 1

Shiawassee - 1

St. Clair - 3

Tuscola - 0 (1 death)

Washtenaw - 20

Wayne - 121 (2 deaths)

Other (MDOC) - 13

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

STATE TOTAL: 2,294 cases, 43 deaths

Statewide there are 2,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 43 people have died. On Wednesday, the state confirmed 506 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Bay - 1

Berrien - 2

Calhoun - 2

Charlevoix - 1

Clinton - 1

Genesee - 12

Hillsdale - 1

Ingham - 3

Iosco - 1

Jackson - 6

Kalamazoo - 2

Kalkaska - 1

Kent - 5

Lenawee - 3

Livingston - 3

Luce - 1

Macomb - 56

Marquette - 1

Midland - 1

Monroe - 6

Montcalm - 1

Oakland - 115

Otsego - 1

Ottawa - 1

Saginaw - 1

Sanilac - 1

St. Clair - 2

Tuscola - 1

Van Buren - 2

Washtenaw - 22

Wayne - 249

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

STATE TOTAL: 1,791 cases, 24 deaths

Michigan's total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 1,791 and the death toll has reached 24.

The state reported 463 cases in its Tuesday update. Here's where all the new cases are:

Bay - 1

Berrien - 3

Calhoun - 1

Charlevoix -1

Clinton - 3

Detroit City - 152

Eaton - 1

Emmet - 1

Genesee - 11

Gladwin - 1

Grand Traverse - 2

Hillsdale - 1

Ingham - 3

Isabella - 2

Jackson - 5

Kalkaska - 1

Kent - 3

Lapeer - 1

Livingston - 4

Macomb - 50

Manistee - 1

Monroe - 5

Muskegon - 2

Newaygo - 1

Oakland - 99

Otsego - 2

Ottawa - 4

Saginaw - 6

St. Clair - 1

Washtenaw - 8

Wayne - 83

Out of State - 2

Not Reported - 2

MONDAY, MARCH 23

STATE TOTAL: 1,328 cases, 15 deaths

Michigan's total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 1,328 and the death toll has reached 15.

The state reported 293 cases in its Monday update. Here's where all the new cases are:

Berrien - 2

Calhoun - 1

Chippewa - 1

Genesee - 9

Ingham - 1

Kalamazoo - 3

Kent - 8

Livingston - 1

Macomb - 35 (1 death)

Monroe - 1

Muskegon - 1

Newaygo - 1

Oakland - 52 (3 deaths)

Otsego - 2

Ottawa - 5

Washtenaw - 7

Wayne - 161 (3 deaths)

Out of state - 2

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

STATE TOTAL: 1,035 cases, 8 deaths

On Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 249 new coronavirus cases, making the total 1,035. They also reported a total of eight deaths: four out of Detroit, one in Kent County, one in Macomb County and one in Wayne County.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Allegan - 1

Berrien - 1

Calhoun - 1

Charlevoix - 1

Detroit City - 77 (1 death)

Emmet - 1

Genesee - 7

Gladwin- 1

Grand Traverse - 1

Kent- 0 (1 death)

Livingston - 2

Macomb - 39 (1 death)

Midland - 2

Monroe - 3

Oakland - 48

Ottawa - 4

Roscommon - 1

Saginaw - 1

Washtenaw - 6

Wayne - 5 (1 death)

Out of State - 1

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

STATE TOTAL: 787 cases, 5 deaths*

Saturday, state health officials announced another person has died from COVID-19, making it the fifth death in Michigan.

*Three additional deaths were reported after the state's numbers were released, making the total eight:

Henry Ford Hospital also announced a death, which was the sixth person to die from coronavirus.

Spectrum Health and Kent County also reported their first death of a patient with COVID-19, bringing the state total to seven.

Macomb County health officials announced their first death

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 238 new coronavirus cases, making the total 787.

Allegan County health officials reported their first case Saturday afternoon. This one is not included in the state's 2 p.m. tally.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Barry - 1

Berrien - 2

Calhoun - 1

Clare - 1

Clinton - 1

Genesee - 6

Ingham - 4

Kent - 9

Livingston - 3

Macomb - 15

Oakland - 45

Ottawa - 1

Saginaw - 1

Tuscola - 1

Washtenaw - 13

Wayne - 133 (1 death)

Wexford - 1

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

STATE TOTAL: 549 cases, 4 deaths

A fourth patient with COVID-19 died, according to Oakland County health officials. The patient was a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.

State officials confirmed 225 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total 549.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Detroit City - 74

Genesee - 1

Ingham - 1

Kent - 5

Livingston - 2

Macomb - 31

Midland - 2

Monroe - 1

Oakland - 79

St. Clair - 3

Washtenaw - 2

Wayne - 23

Out of State -1

Kent County now has a total of 12 confirmed cases. The out of state case is for a patient who does not live in Michigan but is being treated here.

Separate from the state's daily total, additional cases have now been reported in both Ottawa and Barry counties. The Ottawa County patient is an adult female, and is the county's second case.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

STATE TOTAL: 334 cases, 3 deaths

State officials confirmed 254 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 334. These cases include the 30 reported on Wednesday, as well. This number has jumped due to the fact that results from additional labs have been included in the state's count.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Clinton - 1

Eaton - 2

Genesee - 1

Ingham - 4

Isabella - 1

Kent - 2

Livingston - 1

Macomb - 45

Midland - 1

Monroe - 1

Oakland - 82

St. Clair - 2

Washtenaw - 7

Wayne - 96

Not Reported - 10

Two Michigan hospitals also reported COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. A hospital in Pontiac, Mich. reported a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions died Wednesday. Another patient at a Detroit hospital also died Wednesday. That patient was 81-years-old.

The state's total deaths related to the virus is now up to 3.

Editor's note: Originally the state reported 256 cases, and a 336 total, however, two cases were later removed from that count.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

STATE TOTAL: 110

A Wayne County hospital reported the first COVID-19 related death in the state. The patient is a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions. He passed away early Wednesday at a Beaumont hospital, according to Beaumont Health.

Fifteen new cases were also confirmed at 2 p.m. Wednesday by state officials.

Here is where those cases are:

Macomb - 2

Oakland - 7

Wayne - 6

At a 4 p.m. press conference, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said there are at least 30 additional cases as of this afternoon. Two of those cases are here in Kent County, according to the health department. Another one of those cases includes an 88-year-old Eaton County woman who recently traveled domestically, according to county health officials. The state total is now 110.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

STATE TOTAL: 65

Eleven new cases have been confirmed by state officials, bringing the state total to 65.

Here is where the most recent cases are:

Ingham - 1 man

Jackson - 1 woman

Leelanau - 1 man

Macomb - 2 men, 1 woman

Oakland - 2 men

Otsego -1 man

Wayne - 3 men

The state is now only providing the gender and location of people with COVID-19. However, there is now a cumulative breakdown of the cases thus far. According to the state, 25 of the 65 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 58% of patients are men. The age group with the highest percentage of cases are those ages 60 to 69.

Here is where all the cases are:

Bay County - 1

Charlevoix County - 1

Ingham County - 2

Jackson County - 1

Kent County - 5

Leelanau County - 1

Macomb County - 8

Monroe County - 1

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 16

Otsego County - 1

Ottawa County - 1

St. Clair County - 2

Washtenaw County - 7

Wayne County - 17

MONDAY, MARCH 16

STATE TOTAL: 54

State officials said Monday there is one additional case of the coronavirus in Michigan, bringing the total to 54.

Here is the new case:

Macomb County, woman with history of domestic travel

Michigan officials are changing the way they are reporting cases as well. Every day at 2 p.m., an updated tally of cases will be posted on the state coronavirus website. The health department will provide numbers for the cases and deaths by county, the cases by age range and the cases by sex.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will no longer report the number of persons under investigation, tests pending, referred for assessment and/or monitoring to date and total assessment and/or monitoring referrals under active monitoring.

Here is where all the cases are:

Bay County - 1

Charlevoix County - 1

Ingham County - 1

Kent County - 5

Macomb County - 6

Monroe County - 1

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 14

Ottawa County - 1

St. Clair County - 2

Washtenaw County - 7

Wayne County - 14

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

STATE TOTAL: 53

The state's final numbers on Sunday show that there are 20 additional cases, which is the highest number of new cases report in one day so far. The 20 cases include the state's first case in a child.

There are two additional cases in Kent County, bringing the total to five. Ottawa County has its first case, and the patient is bring treated at Holland Hospital.

The new cases show evidence of community spread.

Here is the list of new cases:

Washtenaw County, three men, all with a history of international travel.

Detroit, woman with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, woman with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Detroit, woman with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, woman with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19

Kent County, man with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.

Oakland County, man with unknown travel and contact history.

Wayne County, man with unknown travel and contact history.

Ottawa County, woman with unknown travel and contact history.

St. Clair County, woman with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, two men with no travel or contact reported.

Wayne County, man with no travel or contact reported.

Oakland County, man with international travel history.

Oakland County, man with no history of travel or contacts.

Detroit, woman with no history of travel or contacts.

Kent County, man with history of domestic travel.

Here is where all the cases are:

Bay County - 1

Charlevoix County - 1

Ingham County - 1

Kent County - 5

Macomb County - 5

Monroe County - 1

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 14

Ottawa County - 1

St. Clair County - 2

Washtenaw County - 6

Wayne County - 14

Undetermined - 1

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

STATE TOTAL: 33

On Saturday, Michigan officials announced there are eight more positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total to 33.

Here is where the new cases are:

Detroit, adult man with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Oakland County, man with history of domestic travel.

Oakland County, man with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, woman with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Macomb County, man with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Monroe County, woman with history of domestic travel.

Wayne County, woman with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Washtenaw County, woman with history of contact with symptomatic person who had international travel history.

The state has 172 Persons Under Investigation (PUI), which means they have been approved for testing. There have been 205 tests that came back negative for COVID-19.

Here is where all the cases are:

Bay County - 1

Charlevoix County - 1

Ingham County - 1

Kent County - 3

Macomb County - 2

Monroe County - 1

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 9

St. Clair County - 1

Washtenaw County - 3

Wayne County - 9

Undetermined - 1

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

STATE TOTAL: 25

State health officials announced 13 more people tested positive for COVID-19. This was added to the 12 existing cases, making the total 25.

Here is where the new cases are:

A man from Bay County with history domestic travel.

A woman from Charlevoix County with history of international travel.

A woman from Detroit with history of international travel, a woman from Detroit with unknown travel history

A man from Macomb County with history of international travel.

Two women and a man from Oakland County, one with history of international travel two with unknown travel history.

A man was Washtenaw County with history of international travel

Two women from Wayne County, one with history of domestic and the other with no history of travel. A woman from Wayne County with a history of contact with a confirmed case.

An man with no additional information on his case at this time

Here is where the cases are:

Bay County - 1

Charlevoix County - 1

Ingham County - 1

Kent County - 3

Macomb County - 1

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 6

St. Clair County - 1

Washtenaw County - 3

Wayne County - 6

Undetermined - 1

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

STATE TOTAL: 12

On Thursday, March 12, the state announced 10 additional cases. This was a jump from the first two cases that tested positive on Tuesday.

A woman from Ingham County with history of travel on a cruise.

Two women from Kent County and one man, all with history of international travel.

A woman from Montcalm with history of international travel.

Two men from Oakland County; one with no travel history and one with domestic travel.

A man from St. Clair County with history of domestic travel.

One woman and one man from Washtenaw County; one with history of domestic travel and one with history of international travel.

Here is where the cases are:

Ingham County - 1

Kent County - 3

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 3

St. Clair County - 1

Washtenaw County - 2

Wayne County - 1

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

STATE TOTAL: 2

On Tuesday, March 10, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the first two presumptive positives cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A woman from Oakland County with recent international travel

A man from Wayne County with recent domestic travel

