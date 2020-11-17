Mary Free Bed implements new visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

In recent weeks, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases has increased exponentially.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New visitor restrictions have been implemented at Mary Free Bed due to the recent influx in positive COVID-19 cases.

The hospital announced Tuesday that a limited number of people will be welcomed into the building in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. The new restrictions include the following:

Adult inpatients: One visitor – When you’re admitted, you’ll choose one designated adult visitor for the duration of your stay. If you require mechanical ventilation, you may have two designated caregivers, but only one is allowed onsite at a time.

– When you’re admitted, you’ll choose one designated adult visitor for the duration of your stay. If you require mechanical ventilation, you may have two designated caregivers, but only one is allowed onsite at a time. Mary Free Bed Kids: Two visitors – A maximum of two designated parents/caregivers will be determined at the time of admission for the duration of the patient’s stay, but only one may come at a time.

– A maximum of two designated parents/caregivers will be determined at the time of admission for the duration of the patient’s stay, but only one may come at a time. ReCOVery ℠ Unit: No visitors – This area is for patients recovering from COVID-19.

– This area is for patients recovering from COVID-19. Sub-Acute Rehabilitation: No visitors – Sub-acute rehabilitation falls under the rules of nursing homes, and CDC mandates don’t allow visitors.

– Sub-acute rehabilitation falls under the rules of nursing homes, and CDC mandates don’t allow visitors. Outpatient therapy — One adult family member/caregiver at Mary Free Bed locations. (At Network hospitals, follow visitor policies.)

— One adult family member/caregiver at Mary Free Bed locations. (At Network hospitals, follow visitor policies.) Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics – One adult family member/caregiver.

Anyone who visits the hospital will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival and will be required to wear a mask. Visitors must be 18 or older to enter the building.

In recent weeks, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases has increased exponentially. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 12,763 positive cases for Sunday and Monday this week. The total number of cases in Michigan since the onset of the pandemic has reached 264,576.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.