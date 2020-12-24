Mary Free Bed staff receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine

Rehabilitation physician Richard Ball, M.D., was the first person immunized.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning and vaccinations started that afternoon.

Rehabilitation physician Richard Ball, M.D., was the first person immunized. He’s the medical director of the Mary Free Bed Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program, which trains physicians specializing in rehabilitation medicine. Dr. Ball also performs specialized testing in Mary Free Bed outpatient programs.

The physicians, nursing staff members, therapists and representatives from the dietary and environmental services teams followed. The remaining doses in this first shipment will be given to frontline caregivers next week.

“We owe a huge debt to the science and hard work that created the vaccines,” said Michael Jakubowski, Mary Free Bed chief medical officer. “We’re hopeful, humbled and grateful at Mary Free Bed to have these vaccinations.”

