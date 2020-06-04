OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — After learning of the discomfort health care workers endure wearing masks for long shifts, people in Ottawa County made their own extenders to ease the pain.

"Six hours into my first shift, I realized this was really going to be a problem," said Katie Powers, a nurse at a local hospital. "It [was] getting really sore up there. Many of our staff were trying to fashion things out of rubber bands and paper clips just to keep that elastic off our ears."

Major facilities like Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health now require all staff members to wear masks during their shifts.

Powers' mother posted to the Coopersville Informed Facebook group asking for someone to craft a device, making masks more comfortable. Brittany Yenior responded the same day.

"They're working their butts off trying to save lives, and they're in pain – it just seems really unfair," Yenoir said. "They're really simple to make. I can make one in just a few minutes."

The extender is made from ribbon, thread, buttons and hot glue. It provides relief and doesn't affect the wear of the mask, Powers said.

"It still fits perfectly around your face," she said. "A number of my coworkers were really interested. I've already got a lineup of people looking to get them."

Brittany Nicholas Yenior I need more buttons‼ About the size of pennies or nickels. Colors do not matter. I know a few of you had some you were willing to give me and I'm going to need them. We need to pick up tomorrow...

While Yenior made extenders by hand, Dan Nauta started 3D-printing similar them at his Jenison home. Nauta's wife is a cardiovascular stenographer at Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids.

"[The printer] going to run as long as I'm awake," he said. "I can have 35 done in a day."

Nauta saw others online making the device and found a template for his printer. He now has more than 200 requests for extenders.

"It's been a little overwhelming, but hopefully I can get some help out there," Nauta said. "Maybe somebody can see this and start making them too for their friends and community."

Any way people can use their creativity and talents to help health care workers is valuable, Yenior said.

"Being willing to just jump right in and help us out is very appreciated," Powers said. "We really are thankful for all the people willing to do that for us."

Note to readers: Powers is the spouse of an employee at 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

More COVID-19 stories:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.