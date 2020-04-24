LANSING, Mich. — Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's revised stay at home order, which extends the restrictions until May 15, it also mandates that Michiganders must wear masks in public.

Starting April 26 at 11:59 p.m., anyone who can "medically tolerate a face covering" must cover their nose or mouth with a homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief when in an enclosed public space.

"People won’t have to wear face coverings when they’re taking a walk in the neighborhood, but when they go to the grocery store, they should be wearing one," the order says.

►Read the full executive order here.

All businesses that are conducting in-person work, are required to provide face coverings for their employees.

The supply of N95 masks and surgical masks should be reserved for health care professionals, first responders and other critical workers, the order says.

Under the order, no one will be subject to criminal penalty for going without a mask. However, Whitmer said that stores can refuse service to people who are not wearing masks.

"There are some grocery stories that are saying if you don't have a mask, you can't come in," Whitmer said in Friday morning's briefing. "That is a practice that protects both their employees and the public."

