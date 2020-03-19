MUSKEGON, Mich. — Starting Monday, March 23, Muskegon Area Transit System will be closing the Herman Ivory Terminal located in downtown Muskegon and reducing service hours to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

These precautionary measures will continue until further notice.

Fixed route service will continue to operate Monday through Friday, but it will adopt a reduced Saturday schedule that is as follows:

Route 15- Sixth 9:50 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Route 25- Apple 2 9:50 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Route 30- Getty-Wood 9:50 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Route 50- Harvey 9:37 a.m. to 5:21 p.m.

Route 55- East Sherman 9:34 a.m. to 5:34 p.m.

Route 60- Lakeshore-Henry 9:50 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

In addition to the closed terminal and reduced hours, MATS is also implementing a rear-door boarding and alighting policy, like other transit systems.

This will reduce the need for physical contact between drivers and passengers, reducing exposure and protecting MATS employees.

For exact stop times and in-depth route and scheduling information visit the MATS website.

