GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the coronavirus continues to spread, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss wanted to remind the public of what the city is doing and what the city's need the public to do.

She asks people not to call 911 if they think someone is violating the stay at home order. Call 311 instead. Bliss also says city officials are meeting regularly with hospitals as they prepare for the oncoming patient load. And lastly, she wants to remind residents to fill out their census forms.

Watch the full interview here:

