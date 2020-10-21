MDHHS announces guidance on holiday travel, gatherings

Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

LANSING, Mich. — The holiday season will be different for Michiganders this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued guidance on how to travel and gather safely during the holidays.

Traveling and in-person gatherings increase the chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. However, if you decide to travel for the holidays, the MDHHS has provided these safety recommendations to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Wear a mask and keep your nose and mouth covered when in public places.

Avoid close contact by staying at least 6 feet apart from anyone who is not from your household.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

In addition to this guidance from the MDHHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the following resources to help determine if you should travel during the holidays:

Individuals should avoid attending or hosting in-person holiday celebrations with people who do not live in their household, include those who:

Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others.

Have symptoms of COVID-19 or are waiting for COVID-19 viral test results.

May have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, or live or work with someone at increased risk of severe illness.

The MDHHS is also urging families to host virtual holiday gatherings or host or attend events outdoors if possible.

Indoor festivities should avoid crowded, poorly ventilated or fully enclosed indoor spaces, and should be limited to 10 people or less per the MDHHS Oct. 9 Emergency Epidemic Order.

Read the full “Celebrating the Holidays During COVID-19” guidance for additional tips to consider before, during and after a gathering to stay safe this holiday season.

