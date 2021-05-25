MDHHS announces new texting program to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

The first message will clearly identify the sender as “the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.”

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Protect Michigan Commission, is launching a new text messaging program to share COVID-19- vaccination information.

According to the MDHHS, the program will reach 1 million people across the state, with a focus on high vulnerability communities. Text messages will start going out Wednesday. The messages will ask about COVID-19 vaccination plans and send links to vaccination sites.

“We are reaching out to people through a variety of channels to make sure they have the access and information they need to protect themselves from COVID-19 with this safe and effective vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health with MDHHS.

“It’s going to take all of us working within our own family and friend networks, answering questions and providing support to help get more of us vaccinated so we can get back to normal.”

The first message will clearly identify the sender as “the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.” People have the option to opt out by replying “STOP” to the messages.

Michiganders can also find vaccines near them by texting their zip code to 438829 or by calling 211. More information about the program can be found here.

