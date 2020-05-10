MDHHS emergency order requires masks, restricts gatherings and limits venues

The emergency order reinstates some of the main COVID-19 mandates that were issued as executive orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order Monday, which implements some of the same COVID-19 guidelines that were mandated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer through executive orders.

This order from the health department comes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Whitmer's use of emergency powers was unconstitutional, putting dozens of executive orders in question. On Monday, confusion remained on whether the governor's mandates were still in effect for 21 days, as she claimed, or whether they were voided with Friday's ruling.

The MDHHS emergency order reinstates some of the main mandates, like requiring masks or face coverings in public, restricting sizes of gatherings and putting limitations on bars and other venues.

"Today’s order relies on authorities that were first enacted after the Spanish Flu of 1918, and that were not at issue in the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision," a release from the state health department said.

The main aspects of Monday's emergency order includes requirements to:

Wear masks and indoor and outdoor gatherings, including requiring masks at schools.

Limitations on the size of gatherings, which put indoor gatherings at no more than 10 and varied restrictions on outdoor gatherings, based on capacity size and fixed seating.

Limitations on public establishments. MDHHS said the order doesn't close bars, but it does require them to close indoor spaces where people can congregate.

The order also continues to require athletes to wear a face covering when practicing or competing.

The Supreme Court ruling invalidated Whitmer's executive orders, which were issued under a declared state of emergency. Michigan's high court decided that the governor's interpretation of emergency powers in the Michigan Constitution was not legal.

However, an epidemic order issued by the state health department operates outside of the governor's emergency powers.

Monday morning, Whitmer said the mask mandate was still in effect because of public health orders that were issued by the state health department over the past several months.

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon explained his reasoning behind issuing the statewide public health order, saying it is lawful under the recent Supreme Court decision. Under Michigan law, the MDHHS director can issue an emergency order if he determines "that control of an epidemic is necessary to protect the public health," a news release said.

Violations of the emergency order are punishable with a misdemeanor, which carries up to six months in prison and/or a fine of $200. Violations can also be enforced with a civil fine of up to $1,000.

“Michigan was hit hard by COVID-19 early in the pandemic,” said Gordon. “Strict preventive measures and the cooperation of Michiganders drove those numbers down dramatically, greatly reducing the loss of life. As we head into flu season, this order is necessary to protect vulnerable individuals, ensure the health care system can provide care for all health issues, keep schools open, and maintain economic recovery.”

Whitmer called the epidemic order a "important step to protect Michiganders."

