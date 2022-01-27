MDHHS to distribute 10 million free KN95 masks

The masks will be available throughout the state to help Michiganders slow the spread of COVID-19.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will be distributing 10 million free KN95 masks to Michiganders.

The masks will be distributed by organizations like local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices. This is the second time the MDHHS has distributed free masks.

“We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press release. “By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

The CDC released a list of mask types that best prevent the spread of COVID-19. Well-fitting disposable masks and KN95 masks offer better protection, with loosely woven cloth masks being the least protective. N95 masks, which are often worn by healthcare providers, provide the best level of protection.

“We are urging Michiganders to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel in a release. “Wearing masks are important in helping limit the spread of COVID-19, particularly the easily spread omicron and delta variants. Today’s distribution of KN95 masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”

To find a mask distribution site near you, click here.

