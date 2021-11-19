MDHHS: Face mask advisory in effect until further notice

Under the advisory, the department is also recommending establishments to implement a mask policy.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human services announced Friday during a COVID-19 update that it is issuing a face mask advisory recommending everyone over the age of two wear a mask at indoor gatherings regardless of vaccination status.

Under the advisory, the department is also recommending establishments to implement a mask policy so that everyone entering or seeking services, including employees, wear a mask.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

“The increases in case counts, percent positivity and hospitalizations have us very concerned,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”

The advisory goes into effect as COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Michigan leading the nation in both the spread of COVID-19 and the number of new cases.

Nationwide, the country's 7-day case rate per 100,000 people stands at around 176 cases, and the 7-day positivity rate is nearly 7%. However, Michigan is reporting 503 new cases per 100,000, and a 7-day positivity rate between 10 to 14.9%, according to the CDC.

“COVID-19 cases are high as we head into the holidays, and we must take every measure we can to keep our families and loved ones safe – which starts with getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “The holidays can be a time to spread great cheer and we recommend taking measures including wearing a mask indoors to not spread COVID-19 to loved ones.”

In addition to the mask advisory, the MDHHS is encouraging Michiganders to get the flu vaccine, which can be administered at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine.

