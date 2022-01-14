Looking for an at-home testing kit? Your local library may have one for you

The testing kits are available on a first come, first served basis in select libraries across the state.

MICHIGAN, USA — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with libraries to offer free at-home testing kits.

Currently, libraries in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties have received the testing kits. MDHHS says more libraries will be added to distribution lists in the coming weeks.

"This partnership is just one more tool to keep our school communities safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. "Along with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, mask wearing and social distancing, take-home testing allows Michiganders easy access to testing."

Since these at-home testing kits are in-demand, the MDHHS says the kits are available at a first come, first served basis. Only one testing kit will be permitted per person, and up to five per household.

These preliminary shipments of kits will give MDHHS officials initial information to decide if the program will be continued in partnership with the Michigan Library Association.

“We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID-19,” Hertel said. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”

To get your free testing kit, visit one of these libraries during business hours:

Homer Public Library, Homer

Pere Marquette District Library, Clare

Surrey Township Public Library, Farwell

Harrison District Library, Harrison

Hesperia Community Library, Hesperia

White Cloud Community Library, White Cloud

Hart Area Public Library, Hart

Pentwater Township Library, Pentwater

James E. Wickson Memorial Library, Frankenmuth

Any branch of the Detroit Public Library, Detroit

Detroit Mobile Library, Detroit

Taylor Community Library, Taylor

To find a testing site near you, click here. See a full list of vaccination clinics here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.