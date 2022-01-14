Looking for an at-home testing kit? Your local library may have one for you

MICHIGAN, USA — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with libraries to offer free at-home testing kits.
Currently, libraries in Calhoun, Clare, Newaygo, Oceana and Saginaw counties have received the testing kits. MDHHS says more libraries will be added to distribution lists in the coming weeks.
"This partnership is just one more tool to keep our school communities safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. "Along with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, mask wearing and social distancing, take-home testing allows Michiganders easy access to testing."
Since these at-home testing kits are in-demand, the MDHHS says the kits are available at a first come, first served basis. Only one testing kit will be permitted per person, and up to five per household.
These preliminary shipments of kits will give MDHHS officials initial information to decide if the program will be continued in partnership with the Michigan Library Association.
“We are continuing to find innovative ways to provide Michiganders with opportunities to protect themselves from COVID-19,” Hertel said. “Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and we encourage residents to visit participating library locations to get their test kit.”
To get your free testing kit, visit one of these libraries during business hours:
- Homer Public Library, Homer
- Pere Marquette District Library, Clare
- Surrey Township Public Library, Farwell
- Harrison District Library, Harrison
- Hesperia Community Library, Hesperia
- White Cloud Community Library, White Cloud
- Hart Area Public Library, Hart
- Pentwater Township Library, Pentwater
- James E. Wickson Memorial Library, Frankenmuth
- Any branch of the Detroit Public Library, Detroit
- Detroit Mobile Library, Detroit
- Taylor Community Library, Taylor
To find a testing site near you, click here. See a full list of vaccination clinics here.
