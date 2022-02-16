MDHHS eases mask guidance for schools

According to the MDHHS, Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase of the COVID-19 cycle.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating its mask guidance as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease statewide.

These updates will be reflected in public settings, including in schools and public meetings.

In a release, the department broke down the COVID-19 cycle into three phases: Response, Recovery and Readiness:

Response – Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge. The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing.

– Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge. The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing. Recovery – Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges.

– Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges. Readiness – A surge in cases is expected, with implications on severity of illness and hospital capacity. Increased communication to the public regarding possible new risks.

According to the MDHHS, Michigan is entering a post-surge, recovery phase of the cycle. This comes as cases and hospitalizations decrease, while access to vaccines, testing and treatments increase.

As the state enters this phase, the MDHHS still recommends that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in high-risk congregate settings like long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and health care facilities.

However, the department is now recommending school districts and other organizations to “consider local conditions and work with their local health department to determine mask policies for school districts, public meetings and large events,” according to a release.

"This is good news for Michigan," Whitmer said. "While Michigan hasn't had statewide mask policies since last June, this updated guidance will underscore that we are getting back to normal.”

