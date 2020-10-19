MDHHS opens 77 new COVID-19 testing locations statewide

MDHHS said the new sites bring the total number of state-supported, free test locations to nearly 100.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday a partnership that will launch 77 new, free COVID-19 test sites throughout the state.

The department is partnering with Walgreens and expanding its partnership with the Michigan Primary Care Association to open the testing locations. MDHHS said the new sites bring the total number of state-supported, free test locations to nearly 100.

“Cost should never be a barrier to Michiganders who need health care, including COVID-19 testing,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Containing the pandemic requires robust, easily accessible, free testing – and this is a big step in the right direction.”

The MDHHS said the partnership with Walgreens brings 36 new testing locations throughout the state. Testing at Walgreens’ sites is self-administered and available by appointment only. When patients arrive, pharmacy staff walks them through the self-administered test.

“The opening of these sites is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve, and to provide greater access to testing across the state of Michigan,” said Kevin Schmidt, Walgreens regional vice president. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working in collaboration with Michigan health officials on this effort.”

The MDHHS is also expanding its partnership with the Michigan Primary Care Association. Now, the partnership is offering 47 locations for COVID-19 testing.

"Michigan's community health centers are thrilled to partner with MDHHS to provide greater access to COVID-19 testing at no cost," said Dennis Litos, interim chief executive officer of the Michigan Primary Care Association. "Reducing barriers for Michiganders to receive critical health care like COVID-19 testing is at the heart of health centers' mission."

Michiganders can use the state’s locator to find the nearest free testing sites.

