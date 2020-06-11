MDHHS: People who can work from home should

There are currently 28 documented COVID-19 outbreaks in office settings around the state.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is advising employees who can work from home to do so, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Michigan.

According to MDHHS, there are currently 28 documented COVID-19 outbreaks in office settings around the state, with new reported outbreaks continuing to rise each week.

While outbreaks range from grocery stores to office buildings, 8.3% of current outbreaks are in manufacturing and construction.

"Employers that can have their employees working from home right now, should be doing that," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, "... For those companies that really must have their employees come to work, they should be making those workplaces as safe as possible and enforcing physical distancing and mask requirements."

For those who are unable to work from home, MDHHS and the CDC have developed insights to keep workers safe.

The insights include employers creating a preparedness plan to limit risk of COVID-19 exposure, establishing clear and safe work procedures, conducting daily screening of employees, strengthening cleaning procedures and collaborating with local health departments.

In addition the MDHHS recommends working from home when possible. The department recognizes a "strict requirement" for in-person work as an employee who cannot physically perform their job outside of the workplace. This classification does not include workers who may not be as productive working from home or instances where there are increased financial costs in employees working from home.

